Lincoln, NE

Wrestling: World Team Trials Preview

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo wrestlers representing the Cyclone Regional Training Center will compete at the 2021 Men’s Freestyle World Team Trials this Saturday and Sunday in Lincoln, Nebraska. Kyven Gadson and Joe Colon need to win their weight class this weekend to claim their spot on Team USA at the 2021 World Championships in Norway this October. Only six weight classes will be contested this weekend, as Olympic medalists had the option to bypass trials this year. All did except heavyweight Gable Steveson. Additionally, placing top three at this event makes you a member of the US National team, which translates to more funding to continue chasing the Olympic dream.

