BUFFALO, NY - JANUARY 1: The Buffalo Sabres on the ice during training camp at KeyBank Center on January 1, 2021 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Kevin Hoffman/Getty Images) Although it seems like hockey just ended, we are now less than three weeks away from the beginning of preseason hockey. Preseason hockey will start just before the end of this month and training camps will likely start the week before that. So we are extremely close to seeing the Buffalo Sabres back on the ice for the first time since last May.

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO