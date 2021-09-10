The MCU has already killed two Avengers three times · KINO.de

One character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has already died three times this year. That dubious honor goes to none other than The Vision (Paul Bettany), who met three grisly demises in Marvel Studios' new Disney+ series, WandaVision, and What If...?. Vision's death trifecta was completed by the latest episode of Marvel's What If...?, which examined the dreaded thought of "What If... Zombies?!". While the main lure of that episode was no doubt the Marvel Cinematic Universe adaptation of the famous Marvel Zombies timeline, there was one scene that also referenced how Vision's fared in a world of Marvel Zombies - and obvious alert! It didn't turn out well!

