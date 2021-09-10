The MCU has already killed two Avengers three times · KINO.de

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The MCU has already killed two Avengers three times

By Sonia Gupta
 8 days ago

With the end of phase 3 of the MCU, you had to say goodbye to these Marvel stars. The dramatic deaths are apparently not enough. Numerous tears flowed on and in front of the screen when Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Tony Stark aka Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) blessed the temporal in “Avengers: Endgame”. Now both have returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) for new adventures in the animated series “Marvel’s What If …?” You can do the series Stream exclusively on Disney +.

