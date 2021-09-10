Far Cry 6 - Official Post Launch Overview Trailer
The fight for freedom is far from over. Deliver delicious tacos across Yara with Danny Trejo, fight the Yaran military with an impostor Rambo, and rescue Chorizo from the upside down with the Stranger Things crossover. Play weekly insurgencies and special ops missions for free from day one. Put yourself in the shoes of Vaas, Pagan Min, and Father Joseph and relive their origin stories in a new roguelite game mode with the Far Cry 6 Season Pass, available late 2021.www.gamespot.com
Comments / 0