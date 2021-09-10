CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Far Cry 6 - Official Post Launch Overview Trailer

By Ben Janca
Gamespot
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fight for freedom is far from over. Deliver delicious tacos across Yara with Danny Trejo, fight the Yaran military with an impostor Rambo, and rescue Chorizo from the upside down with the Stranger Things crossover. Play weekly insurgencies and special ops missions for free from day one. Put yourself in the shoes of Vaas, Pagan Min, and Father Joseph and relive their origin stories in a new roguelite game mode with the Far Cry 6 Season Pass, available late 2021.

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

Related
attackofthefanboy.com

New Far Cry 6 Trailer Shows Off PC Features

Ubisoft released a new trailer of Far Cry 6, this time showcasing the game’s PC features. According to the video, Ubisoft Kyiv, who is responsible for the PC version of the title, is aiming to deliver the best possible experience for high-end PCs, so that players can enjoy a ”smooth experience and uncapped frame-rates.”
VIDEO GAMES
theloadout.com

Far Cry 6’s free post-launch DLC features Rambo and Danny Trejo

Ubisoft already announced that Far Cry 6 will be getting DLC that let you play as the franchise’s most famous villains, but now the publisher has revealed that free DLC is also on the way after launch too. Headlining the free updates are three DLC missions that will crossover with famous actors or franchises from popular culture.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Far Cry 6’ reveals upcoming crossovers coming after launch

Ubisoft has released a roadmap covering Far Cry 6 post-launch content which features several crossover missions. Far Cry 6’s post-launch road map includes three free crossover missions that will be released over time until the end of March of 2022. These will be joined by free special operations and a separate season pass release schedule.
FIFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Trejo
gamepressure.com

New Far Cry 6 Trailer Offers Overview of Various Gameplay Elements

Ubisoft has released a new Far Cry 6 trailer, which is a kind of overview of the game. The several minutes-long video discusses various elements of game, e.g. world building, plot or weapons, which we will use in the fight for freedom. The release of Far Cry 6 is getting...
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

The Newest Far Cry 6 Trailer Fans the Flames of Revolution

Today, Ubisoft showed off a brand new look at their upcoming first-person shooter, Far Cry 6. In the game overview trailer below, we are treated to never before seen story and gameplay developments for the game. The video gives a little more insight into the reasoning behind the coming revolution...
VIDEO GAMES
cgmagonline.com

Play Far Cry 3 Free on PC Ahead of Far Cry 6

Far Cry 3 is one of the most popular open-world games ever, especially when it released, and you can grab it for free on PC for a limited time. Far Cry 6 is scheduled to release next month, which means it's the perfect time to jump into one of the most popular entries of Ubisoft's long-running open-world franchise. For anyone that has already played Far Cry 3 in the past, it's a good time for some nostalgia before the next big game in the series.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Far Cry 6
thexboxhub.com

Far Cry 6 post launch content plans detailed

It’s been a while since we’ve really been able to get to grips with the Far Cry franchise, but come October, players on Xbox, PlayStation, PC and Stadia will be able to involve themselves in the next iteration of the open-world shooter. But don’t think Ubisoft are sitting back after launch, for in fact they’ve got a ton of stuff planned for Far Cry 6.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Far Cry 6 Post-Launch Overview Trailer Details Free Content, Season Pass, and More

With Far Cry 6 now less than a month away from launch, Ubisoft has kicked the game’s marketing into gear. Several new details about the game have been revealed in the last couple of weeks, most recently with a comprehensive overview trailer, not to mention roughly an hour of gameplay of the game’s Xbox Series X version being shown off. Now, another new trailer goes over what you should expect from Far Cry 6’s post-launch support.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Far Cry 3 on PC is free to claim this week in the lead-up to Far Cry 6

Ubisoft has announced that Far Cry 3, arguably the game that put the Far Cry series on the map, is free for anyone to claim this week. The game is only free on PC and must be claimed this week. Otherwise, you’ll miss out on a chance to battle with one of the most iconic villains in video games ahead of the latest entry to the series.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
PCGamesN

The best Far Cry game is now free-to-keep

While we’re still over here trying to convince Ubisoft that Far Cry 1’s Trigens were a good idea actually, the game that set the modern tone for the series is now free-to-keep. Sure, Far Cry 3 may have put us on a track of too-edgy storytelling and an overreliance on charismatic villains, but it also brought us a tradition of creative mission design and satisfying loops of exploration and combat. If you missed out before, it’s still worth going back.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Far Cry 6 Overview Trailer

Publisher Ubisoft and developer Ubisoft Montreal have shared a new Far Cry 6 overview trailer, giving a thorough look at the upcoming shooter sequel. In case you missed it, you can find the Gamescom 2021 story trailer here, the villain reveal trailers here, and the initial gameplay reveal here. You...
VIDEO GAMES
mp1st.com

Far Cry 6 PS5 File Size Revealed

With Far Cry 6 only a month away, we are beginning to learn more and more details about this next entry in Ubisoft’s iconic franchise. In this latest info drop, we now know the Far Cry 6 PS5 file size, the details of which is sure to be helpful for those who will be playing this game on the PlayStation 5. Check out the details below.
VIDEO GAMES
dsogaming.com

Far Cry 6 Overview Trailer packs some never-before-seen gameplay footage

Ubisoft has released a new trailer for Far Cry 6 that gives us an overview of its story and gameplay mechanics. Moreover, this trailer packs some never-before-seen gameplay footage, so be sure to watch it. In Far Cry 6, players are immersed in the adrenaline-filled, chaotic world of a modern-day...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy