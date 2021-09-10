Far Cry 6 - Official Post Launch Overview Trailer

Far Cry 3 is one of the most popular open-world games ever, especially when it released, and you can grab it for free on PC for a limited time. Far Cry 6 is scheduled to release next month, which means it's the perfect time to jump into one of the most popular entries of Ubisoft's long-running open-world franchise. For anyone that has already played Far Cry 3 in the past, it's a good time for some nostalgia before the next big game in the series.

