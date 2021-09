Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images. Megan Fox served (Jennifer’s) body-ody-ody at the 2021 VMAs in her all-sheer dress. She arrived to the red carpet with her longtime boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly, who wore a firetruck-red suit. How one couple can be so stylish and hot, I do not know, fam. The actor’s slated to present at the awards later tonight, so you’ll get another chance to drool over Fox’s sheer dress at the 2021 VMAs again.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO