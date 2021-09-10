CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global citizens, teen US Open finalists have fans all over

NEW YORK (AP) — Emma Raducanu first met Leylah Fernandez at a tournament for players 12 and under, around the time one of Fernandez’s teachers urged her to give up the tennis dream. They shared a love of the game and a connection to Canada, where Fernandez lived and Raducanu...

TheDailyBeast

Leylah Fernandez to Face Emma Raducanu in All-Teen U.S. Open Final

The incredible runs of Leylah Fernandez and Emma Raducanu will continue to the U.S. Open final. Nineteen-year-old Canadian phenom Fernandez beat the world No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka 7-6 (7-3), 4-6, 6-4 in a grueling 2-1/2-hour match Thursday night. At one point in the second set, a trailing Sabalenka was so frustrated by the game and the clearly pro-Fernandez crowd that she smashed her racquet onto the court, destroying it, and earning herself a code violation. Fernandez, who turned 19 on Monday, won matches against both defending champion Naomi Osaka and fifth seed Elina Svitolina earlier in the tournament. Fernandez will face Emma Raducanu on Saturday face after the 18-year-old Briton dispatched world No. 17 Maria Sakkari in straight sets later Thursday. It will be the first U.S. Open final in more than two decades to boast two teens vying for the title. (The last time, in 1999, a 17-year-old Serena Williams walked away with the trophy.) When asked how she pulled off the Thursday night victory, Fernandez laughed. “I have no idea.”
TENNIS
State
New York State
theScore

Canadian teen Fernandez ousts Kerber at US Open

Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez has followed up her upset of defending champion Naomi Osaka at the U.S. Open by beating another past title winner at Flushing Meadows. The 73rd-ranked Fernandez came back from a set and a break down to eliminate 2016 U.S. Open champion Angelique Kerber 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2 in the fourth round Sunday in Louis Armstrong Stadium.
TENNIS
buffalonynews.net

Carlos Alcaraz becomes youngest US Open quarter-finalist

New York [USA], September 6 (ANI): Carlos Alcaraz has become the youngest US Open quarter-finalist in the Open Era after ending the run of qualifier Peter Gojowczyk in five sets at Flushing Meadows on Sunday night. Alcaraz is now 3-0 lifetime in five-setters; he followed a fifth-set tiebreak win over...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BBC

Emma Raducanu: US Open finalist has 'got the whole package'

Jo Durie and Naomi Broady speak to BBC Breakfast about British teenager Emma Raducanu reaching the US Open tennis final in New York. The 18-year-old beat Greek 17th seed Maria Sakkari 6-1 6-4 to become the first qualifier to reach a major final and will play Canadian world number 73 Leylah Fernandez, 19, for the title on Saturday.
TENNIS
washingtonnewsday.com

Raducanu, the US Open Champion, is a teen sensation.

Raducanu, the US Open Champion, is a teen sensation. Emma Raducanu’s journey to US Open champion at the age of 18 is all the more astonishing given how introverted she was as a child, constantly feeling like “the odd one out.”. Raducanu, who beat Leylah Fernandez in New York on...
TENNIS
washingtonnewsday.com

Emma Raducanu went from a Nottingham Open wild card to a US Open finalist.

Emma Raducanu went from a Nottingham Open wild card to a US Open finalist. Only hardened tennis fans may have heard of Emma Raducanu at the start of June this year, but today the 18-year-old is the face of British tennis after a phenomenal three-month spell in which she has taken the elite level by storm.
TENNIS
BBC

Emma Raducanu: The making of Great Britain's US Open finalist

Raducanu v Fernandez - 2021 US Open women's singles final. Date: 11 September Time: 21:00 BST Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York. Coverage: Live radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website and app, with live text commentary and match report on the website and app. Emma...
TENNIS
POPSUGAR

Watch US Open Finalist Leylah Fernandez Address the New York Crowd on 20th 9/11 Anniversary

Leylah Fernandez and Emma Raducanu faced off in a teen-only US Open women's singles final on the 20-year anniversary of 9/11. Canada's Fernandez, 19, lost to 18-year-old Raducanu of Great Britain, but she fought until the very end of the intense and well-matched final. During the trophy ceremony, Fernandez, eyes full of tears, said she was proud of everything she's accomplished — she beat greats such as defending champion Naomi Osaka, world No. 5 Elina Svitolina, and world No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka. She also became the fourth-ever Canadian player to reach a Grand Slam final.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Everything You Need to Know About US Open’s Unexpected Teenage Women’s Finalists

As the finals for the US Open approach, the tournament is gaining a few new unsung heroes taking over the ranks in the women’s competition. Beating out the veterans and multi-hyphenate athletes are none other than two unseeded teenagers who have never competed in a single Grand Slam final: 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez and 18-year-old Emma Raducanu. Facing off in Arthur Ashe Stadium on Saturday, the battle marks the first major final between two teenagers since Serena Williams’ 1999 US Open win over Martina Hingis. Here’s what you need to know about this year’s young tennis stars: Leylah Fernandez Leylah Fernandez hails from Quebec, Canada,...
TENNIS
POPSUGAR

The People Harassing Sloane Stephens Over the US Open Aren't "Fans" — They're Racist Bullies

After Sloane Stephens lost her third round US Open match on Sept. 3, she logged on to Instagram to find over two thousand messages of abuse and anger. She typically strives to keep her platform positive, but this time, Stephens spoke out. "I am human," she wrote in an Instagram Story. Though the messages were "hard to read," Stephens said she felt compelled to share some of them so people could see "what it's like after a loss."
SOCCER
