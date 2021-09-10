FIFA to visit Gillette Stadium as part of 2026 World Cup venue visit

Three months before it is set to begin, the 2021 edition of the FIFA Club World Cup may be suddenly host-less, if reports emerging from Japan prove to be true. According to Kyodo News, the Japanese FA have “decided to relinquish” their hosting duties for FIFA’s cross-continental tournament, which was (and officially still is) scheduled to start on December 9. As UEFA Champions League winners, Chelsea are set to enter in the semifinal round only, about a week later, with the final to follow on December 19.

FIFA ・ 11 DAYS AGO