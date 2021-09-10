CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA to visit Gillette Stadium as part of 2026 World Cup venue visit

By Josh Nye
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGillette Stadium will welcome some special guests in the coming week as FIFA kicks off their first venue tour for the 2026 World Cup on Wednesday, September 15th. This is not the first time international soccer has been at the forefront in Foxboro. In 1993, Foxboro witnessed a major upset as the United States earned a 2-0 shutout victory over England. One year later, the old Foxboro Stadium hosted six World Cup matches, including the Round of 16 match between Nigeria and Italy and the quarterfinal match between Italy and Spain.

