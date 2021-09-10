CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
49ers Week 1 injury report: WR Jalen Hurd out, 2 starters doubtful

By Kyle Madson
Perhaps the best news for the 49ers on their Week 1 injury report is who isn’t on the list. Rookie quarterback Trey Lance after a week of limited practice wasn’t included on the report, but a couple defensive starters are trending toward not playing as of Friday afternoon.

Here’s who’s in, out and questionable for San Francisco for Week 1 in Detroit:

(AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

WR Jalen Hurd

This isn’t a surprise, and it appears Hurd will head to injured reserve after the game as he recovers from a torn ACL last year.

Doubtful

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

DT Javon Kinlaw (knee)

CB Emmanuel Moseley (knee)

Two defensive starters listed as doubtful is not a great start for the 49ers. Moseley has been trending this direction after missing practice all week, but Kinlaw looked like he was going the right way after missing Wednesday and getting a limited session in Thursday. There’s a slim chance they can suit up by Sunday, but a ‘doubtful’ label isn’t promising.

Questionable

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

DT Kevin Givens (hip)

Givens was out Wednesday and limited the final two days. Getting him on the field would help make up for Kinlaw’s absence. Not having either player would be a bad blow to the 49ers’ interior defensive line.

