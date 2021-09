Reese Witherspoon has praised her friend and co-star Jennifer Aniston for making her feel welcome on the set of Friends.The Big Little Lies star appeared with Aniston in an interview on the BBC’s The One Show on Wednesday evening (8 September), in which the pair discussed the forthcoming second season of their drama, The Morning Show.Aniston said that while they didn’t have “as much fun” as they had working on the first season due to pandemic restrictions, they still enjoyed working together. “The juicier it is, the better it is,” she said of the new season’s scripts, which tackle...

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO