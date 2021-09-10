CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Kingstown, RI

RIP John M. “Mike” Traynor

By Christian Winthrop
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29JXB6_0bsXHGXs00

John M. “Mike” Traynor, age 77, of North Kingstown, passed away on Sunday, August 29, 2021 at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence. He was the husband of Diane P. (Hachey) Traynor. Born in Waterville, Maine, the son of the late Thomas A. and Irene G. (Colford) Traynor. Mike was a graduate of Lawrence High School in Fairfield, Maine.

Mike lived in North Kingstown for the last 23 years and in Rhode Island for the past 54 years. Mike was employed at Rhode Island Hospital Trust Bank, owned his own leasing business and worked for several automobile dealerships including Cerrone, Inskip and Balise.

He played rugby with the Providence Rugby Club and coached rugby at Providence College, Roger Williams University, and most recently the University of Rhode Island. Mike was a member of the Boston, Newport and Providence Rugby Clubs and was a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians in Newport, Rhode Island.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Bethany Forde of Land O Lakes, Florida; a sister, Julia Faunce of Chelsea, Maine; and four grandchildren. He was the father of the late John M. Traynor, Jr.

There will be a private family burial at St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston, RI. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of life on October 9th, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at the Hibernian Club, Two Wellington Avenue, Newport, RI.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306. To leave condolence messages, please visit www.barrettandcotter.com

