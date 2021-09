Johnny Depp will not be able to appeal in court after the lost case against the “Sun” and his ex-wife Amber Heard who had accused him, because this possibility was denied him by a court in London. But a video recorded by the bodycam of the Los Angeles police, which emerged in recent days, would exonerate him, at least in part. And Depp is ready to go back to court, this time against Heard and the Washington Post. He does not really want to give up washing that offense, of having been called a “wifes batter”.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO