Celebrities

Sir Antony Sher diagnosed with terminal illness

By Anita Singh,
Telegraph
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSir Antony Sher has been diagnosed with a terminal illness and his husband, the Royal Shakespeare Company’s Gregory Doran, is taking compassionate leave to care for him. Doran, the RSC’s artistic director, said he was stepping back from his role until next year. “I am very sorry to say that...

