Palestinians And Israelis Are Captivated By Militants' Escape From Israeli Jail

All six Palestinian fugitives who escaped a high-security Israeli jail through a tunnel dug under a sink are back in custody, after the Israeli army said Sunday it had recaptured the last two. The inmates, who were being held for attacks against the Jewish state, became heroes among many Palestinians when reports emerged they had burrowed out using tools as basic as a spoon. The full weight of Israel's security arsenal was deployed to catch them, including aerial drones, checkpoints on roads and an army mission to Jenin where many of the men grew up. The massive manhunt lasted almost a fortnight, with four of the six recaptured last week.

MIDDLE EAST ・ 33 MINUTES AGO