Spoilers ahead for Amazing Spider-Man #73. You’ve been warned. For more on this issue, read our review. If you just found out about Nick Spencer’s run, there’s a lot to catch up on. That includes the heavy focus on Harry Osborn and how Norman Osborn may have made a deal with Mephisto. If that sounds familiar, that’s because the infamous “One More Day” storyline has tied into the events of this story arc. Spencer’s penultimate issue–it all wraps up with Amazing Spider-Man #74–has been strongly led by a character named Kindred who may or may not be Harry Osborn. It’s still tough to know exactly if it’s Harry, a shard of him, or some phantom.

COMICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO