Cars

What car maker has patented laser windshield wipers?

By News Staff
Government Technology
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTesla really likes to do some out-of-the-box thinking. Remember when the car maker decided to make a truck, but it was unlike any truck we’d seen before? Well, Tesla is nothing if not consistent in that regard. It reportedly just received approval on a patent for laser windshield wipers. While...

CleanTechnica

Tesla Granted A New Patent For Laser Beam Technology That Cleans Windshields & Solar PV Assemblies

Sawyer Merritt shared some exciting Tesla news regarding patents and laser beams today. Along with a screenshot of the patent, he summarized that Tesla had been granted a new patent for laser beams cleaning the debris off of a car windshield. The patent is for Pulsed Laser Cleaning of Debris Accumulated on Glass Articles In Vehicles and Photovoltaic Assemblies. This doesn’t necessarily mean that Tesla will replace windshield wipers, though. It could just be about cleaning solar panels, including solar panels built into cars.
Carscoops

Tesla Wants To Use Lasers To Zap Dirt From Windshields

Yolk steering wheels, gullwing doors for SUVs, touchscreen-operated gear shifters: Tesla has never shied away from trying to do things differently. And now we can adding windshield wipers to that list. Wipers as we know them have been around since 1903. Okay, so they were hand cranked then, and later...
Reuters

GM invests in Oculii, radar software maker for self-driving cars

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - General Motors Co’s venture capital arm has invested millions of dollars in Oculii, a U.S. startup maker of software for radar sensors used in self-driving cars, Oculii co-founder Steven Hong said. GM can use Oculii’s low-cost software to boost the resolution of radars and scale up...
Cars
Tesla
All-Electric Canoo Anyroad Has 6-Wheels, Can Transform Into Several Different Kinds of Vehicles

It’s only a matter of time before we start seeing more electric vehicles like the Tesla Cybertruck, in which they can serve more than just one purpose. The Canoo Anyroad definitely fits the bill. Created by industrial designer Jerrick Chow, this 6-wheeled EV can transform into several things, a small home on wheels included. Read more for additional pictures and information.
This electric car just drove 445 miles on a single charge and it wasn’t a Tesla

Lucid Motors is a company you might want to keep an eye on. They’re an upcoming electric car company that’s looking to compete directly with Tesla. And with news like this is, it’s pretty obvious that they’re looking to make a splash. The company’s first production vehicle, the Lucid Air...
Future Cars: The 2023 Canoo Electric Pickup Truck and Van Are Funky-Cool EVs

WHAT IT IS: The Canoo Pickup and Canoo Van family of electric vehicles feature rounded, faux forward-control styling evocative of 1960s vans and trucks. These products will share mechanicals with a line of commercial vans that employ a more angular, interior-volume-maximizing design. In the passenger van, tall seating areas with no combustion engine in the way accommodate seven people in a compact car footprint, and a loft-inspired interior features recycled materials and facilitates a high degree of potential customization. The truck pairs a 2+2-passenger extended cab with a full 6-foot bed in an overall length 21 inches shorter than today's smaller-box compact pickups. A slide-out floor extends the box length to 8 feet, and the barn-door-style tailgate includes fold-out panels to enclose the additional space. Portions of the box's tall walls fold down to provide workspace, and there's a storage frunk. Power outlets in the box and frunk can provide power at a campsite or on the job.
Is the Electric Vehicle Future Going Up in Flames?

Some Chevrolet Bolt buyers are seeking buybacks, even as General Motors continues to work on manufacturing updates with its battery supplier LG Chem, according to a report by the Detroit Free Press. The furor comes due to the risk of fires, as nearly a dozen Bolts have caught fire while parked due to faulty batteries.
Why Have Car Batteries Become So Expensive?

If you’ve had to replace a car battery in the past few years, you’ve probably noticed they’ve become more expensive. Prices for lead-acid batteries have increased over the past decade. What’s the reason for the price hike?. We reached out to industry group Battery Council International, whose members attribute the...
Samsung has a patent that shows S Pen with a wireless camera module

The Samsung Galaxy Note series is said to make a comeback next year after the company decided not to release the Galaxy Note 21 to boost the Z Fold3's sales. Since it's coming back, the rumours are back online, with the latest claiming that the upcoming Note's S Pen will feature a wireless camera.
