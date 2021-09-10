CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trucker gets 16-year prison sentence for stabbing man at Oregon Arby's 'because he was Black'

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleONTARIO, Ore. (KPTV) - A Colorado trucker was sentenced to 16 years in federal prison Thursday for stabbing a man at an Oregon Arby's "because he was Black." According to the U.S Attorney's Office - District of Oregon, 27-year-old Nolan Levi Strauss was at a Pilot Travel Center in Ontario, Oregon, the morning of Dec. 21, 2019, when he saw a Black man walk into the adjoining Arby’s Restaurant. Strauss did not know the man and had never seen him before, documents state, but he decided he wanted to kill the man. The man was at the Arby’s to provide documentation for a pending job application. He sat in a booth by himself and waited to meet with the restaurant manager, when Strauss entered the building and approached the man from behind.

