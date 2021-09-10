Pregame P: Oklahoma/WCU, lawnmowers without wheels, and flying fish

The summer after my sophomore year of high school, I became gainfully employed for the first time. A crappy, low-pay, manual-labor job is something that I think everyone should endure at least once in their lifetime. No, that is not because I stand on the same soapbox as Redneck Uncle Roger, who lies on the floor of his garage trying to find the fluid leak underneath his truck whilst he complains that THIS WHOLE GOL-DURN COUNTRY’S GON’ GO TO CRAP ‘CAUSE THIS HERE YUPPIE GENERATION AIN’T NEVER GOTTEN THEIR HANDS DIRTY IN THEY LIVES. However, working a job that sucks — especially during high school — is a motivator of the highest degree. It forces you to stand face-to-face at an early age with the life that you don’t want to live.