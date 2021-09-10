CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ponca City, OK

Obituary for Beth Whitney

poncacitynow.com
 8 days ago

Beth Whitney, Ponca City resident, died Tuesday September 7th, 2021, surrounded by family. She was 92. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Monday September 13th, 2021, at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Ponca City with the Rev. Zachary Boazman, celebrant, officiating. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be 3-5 pm and a Rosary will be held at 7 pm Sunday September 12th, 2021, at Trout Funeral Home Chapel.

www.poncacitynow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Australia defends its handling of French submarine deal

SYDNEY, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Australia defended its scrapping of a deal for French submarines on Sunday, saying the government had raised concerns to Paris for months, as a new deal with the United States and Britain continued to fuel a multinational diplomatic crisis. "I don't regret the decision to...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Kansas, OK
Ponca City, OK
Obituaries
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Obituaries
City
Ponca City, OK
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saint Mary
Person
St. Mary

Comments / 0

Community Policy