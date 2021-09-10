Obituary for Beth Whitney

Beth Whitney, Ponca City resident, died Tuesday September 7th, 2021, surrounded by family. She was 92. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Monday September 13th, 2021, at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Ponca City with the Rev. Zachary Boazman, celebrant, officiating. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be 3-5 pm and a Rosary will be held at 7 pm Sunday September 12th, 2021, at Trout Funeral Home Chapel.