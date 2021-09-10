Douglas County judge allows lawsuit against capital gains tax to move forward
A Douglas County Superior Court Judge has denied a motion asking that he throw out a lawsuit filed against the state’s recently passed capital gains tax. Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson had initially filed the motion in mid-June, challenging the legitimacy of a pair of lawsuits against the tax on a few fronts. First and foremost, he asserted that the lawsuits represent a matter of political disagreement, rather than a standard legal challenge. Given that, Ferguson argued that plaintiffs would suffer “no legal harm from the tax they challenge, and they ask this Court to issue a purely advisory political opinion.”mynorthwest.com
Comments / 0