Douglas County, WA

Douglas County judge allows lawsuit against capital gains tax to move forward

By Nick Bowman
 8 days ago
A Douglas County Superior Court Judge has denied a motion asking that he throw out a lawsuit filed against the state’s recently passed capital gains tax. Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson had initially filed the motion in mid-June, challenging the legitimacy of a pair of lawsuits against the tax on a few fronts. First and foremost, he asserted that the lawsuits represent a matter of political disagreement, rather than a standard legal challenge. Given that, Ferguson argued that plaintiffs would suffer “no legal harm from the tax they challenge, and they ask this Court to issue a purely advisory political opinion.”

mynorthwest.com

