Douglas County judge allows lawsuit against capital gains tax to move forward

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson joined a coalition on Wednesday, filing a brief in support of a lawsuit against a recently-enacted Texas law banning most abortions. The law prohibits abortions after roughly six weeks of pregnancy. While attempts to pass similar bans in other states have been struck down in court, the Texas ordinance allows private citizens to act as enforcers through civil lawsuits, rather than pursuing criminal prosecutions. In essence, it allows any person to sue a woman they suspect received an abortion, and entitles that person to $10,000 in damages if their allegations prove true.

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO