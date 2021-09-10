Godstrike - Console Release Date Trailer

Terrain of Magical Expertise is a story-driven RPG adventure from NEO-C Productions. In this turn-based game, players take on the role of a hacker who is gifted a copy of TOME by a mysterious friend. You'll need to join forces with 'The Dandy Alliance' to take down other hackers. However, no one said you had to play nice. Use your abilities to beat your enemies, or bend the game's rules and cheat your way to victory. Terrain of Magical Expertise is set to release on PC on September 9, 2021.

