CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Godstrike - Console Release Date Trailer

IGN
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGodstrike, the time-based bullet hell, arrives on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 14, 2021. The game is also available now on Nintendo Switch and PC. In Godstrike, face off against the avatars of a forgotten deity. Survive multi-staged boss fights as the Herald, weaving oncoming fire to topple foes before time runs out. Avoid taking damage because the Herald only has as much health as time remains. Launch attacks to chip away at their health before unleashing powerful abilities like True Shot, a homing attack that curves around arenas, to deal massive damage at critical moments.

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Conway: Disappearance at Dahlia View - Official Release Date Trailer

Conway: Disappearance at Dahlia View is a tense and emotional thriller set in England in the 1950s. Following the disappearance of eight-year-old Charlotte May, retired detective Robert Conway launches his own investigation and begins to search for the truth. Players will need to observe the actions of Dahlia View's residents, and study their suspicious behaviour to unearth clues and hunt for new leads. Conway: Disappearance at Dahlia View will be available on November 2, 2021 on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Toy Soldiers HD release date delayed again with new gameplay trailer

Last month, Toy Soldiers HD received a trailer that delayed its release date a bit. Today, publisher Accelerate Games and developer Signal Studios released a longer Toy Soldiers HD gameplay trailer that delays the release date again a little more — now landing on September 30, 2021 on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One (and playable via backward compatibility on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X). The reason for the delay is that there are a “few more details to fine-tune” prior to the first-party certification process, which no one will be upset with — players would much rather play a game that’s good.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

'Crysis Remastered Trilogy' Trailer and Release Date

Crytek’s Crysis Remastered Trilogy has finally been given a release date for the Nintendo Switch since the announcement back in June. Fans can download the digital collection of the trilogy on October 15 at a $49.99 price point. Physical copies will become available on September 28. Crysis 2 Remastered and Crysis 3 Remastered will also be available individually on the same day for $29.99 each and will have physical copies at a later date.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Terrain of Magical Expertise - Official Release Date Reveal Trailer

Terrain of Magical Expertise is a story-driven RPG adventure from NEO-C Productions. In this turn-based game, players take on the role of a hacker who is gifted a copy of TOME by a mysterious friend. You'll need to join forces with 'The Dandy Alliance' to take down other hackers. However, no one said you had to play nice. Use your abilities to beat your enemies, or bend the game's rules and cheat your way to victory. Terrain of Magical Expertise is set to release on PC on September 9, 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox One#Nintendo Switch
dexerto.com

Destiny 2 Lightfall expansion: release date, trailer, story, leaks

Destiny 2 will see another major expansion after the Witch Queen, dubbed Lightfall. Here’s all we know. Destiny developer Bungie surprised us all last year by not only confirming Beyond Light, the 2020 expansion, but The Witch Queen and Lightfall, too. While The Witch Queen was intended for late 2021 and has been pushed back, we know plenty about it thanks to Bungie’s recent reveal.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

My Singing Monsters Playground release date and gameplay trailer

Developer Big Blue Bubble shared more on My Singing Monsters Playground today, including the final release date. Although it was previously announced for November, we’ve received confirmation of a November 9 launch. You’ll be able to pick it up on Switch. My Singing Monsters Playground has players taking on the...
RETAIL
noisypixel.net

2D Metroidvania ‘Aeterna Noctis’ Gets Gorgeous New Gameplay Trailer; December Release For PC and Consoles

Publisher and developer Aeternum Game Studios have uploaded a brand new gameplay teaser for their upcoming 2D Metroidvania, Aeterna Noctis. This title boasts an absolutely stunning presentation, and this new trailer briefly showcases compelling gameplay ideas. Throughout this title, players will experience a scaling difficulty system that heightens in challenge...
VIDEO GAMES
futuregamereleases.com

World War Z – Switch Release Date Reveal Trailer

Pre-order the blockbuster zombie shooter and battle the undead swarm in the intense campaign and multiplayer modes around the world!. Saber Interactive and Focus Entertainment have announced that World War Z, the best-selling zombie shooter inspired by Paramount Pictures’ blockbuster film and experienced already by over 15 million players worldwide, will launch on Nintendo Switch on Nov. 2, 2021, with a Switch Reveal Trailer!
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Inverse

Alan Wake Remastered release date, trailer, upgrades, game pass, and DLC

After a long hiatus, Alan Wake has returned. In Remedy Entertainment’s acclaimed 2010 Xbox 360 psychological thriller, the eponymous writer ventures to the mysterious mountain town of Bright Falls in search of some much-needed artistic inspiration. Despite strong reviews, the game had the misfortune of debuting the same week as Rockstar’s Red Dead Redemption, which meant it took some time for the game to discover its audience.
VIDEO GAMES
theloadout.com

Sons Of The Forest release date, trailer, gameplay, and more

Sons of the Forest is the much-anticipated sequel to the horror survival game The Forest. Despite being announced a few years ago, Endnight Games has been as silent as a spooky forest at night, with very little marketing or reveals for the game. Despite the lack of information, fans have...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Critadel - Release Date Announcement Trailer

Critadel, the 2D action game, is headed to Nintendo Switch and PC on October 13, 2021. Check out the latest trailer for another look at gameplay and more. Critadel is a futuristic platformer/shooter/roguelike in which players run, jump and blast through the convoluted pathways and secret chambers of a giant mechanical tower. A 360° aiming cursor allows ranged attacks in any direction. Enemies include deadly bosses and minions of the "Order of Noah," an evil faction that has seized control of the tower and seeks to recover ancient knowledge that can grant eternal life.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Pokemon Secrets of the Jungle movie: Release date, trailer & where to watch

The Pokemon Company has announced that the latest major Pokemon movie, Secrets of the Jungle, will be premiering around the world on Netflix in October 2021. After almost a year of waiting, fans around the world will finally be able to watch the 23rd Pokemon movie, titled Secrets of the Jungle, on the popular streaming service Netflix. This coincides with the long-running franchise’s 25th anniversary.
MOVIES
IGN

Ruin Raiders - Release Date Announcement Trailer

Critadel, the anthropomorphic turn-based tactical roguelike, arrives on Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store on October 14, 2021. Watch the latest trailer for a look at battles and more. In Ruin Raiders, explore an unpredictable and ever-changing labyrinth. Lead expeditions of animals on a one-way trip into the labyrinthine depths of a mysterious structure rumored to hold untold riches. Outfit squads with an armory of weapons, stat and skill-boosting upgrades, and items to fight against the strange automatons and creatures lurking underground.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Forspoken Release Date Announced With New Trailer

Square Enix original, Forspoken, has been given a release date for next year. A new trailer was released as part of the September PlayStation Showcase. Forspoken is an upcoming action RPG, developed by Luminous Productions and publihsed by Square Enix. The game was initially called 'Project Athia' and was first shown in Sony's PlayStation 5 games reveal back in 2020. Since then a new story trailer has been released, introducing its main protagonist, Frey Holland.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Eternal Cylinder - Release Date Announcement Trailer

The Eternal Cylinder launches on September 30, 2021, for PC via the Epic Games Store, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. Get another look at the world, as well as the dangers that await, and more, in The Eternal Cylinder in this latest trailer for the upcoming survival adventure game. The Eternal Cylinder gives you a herd of adorably strange creatures called Trebhums to control on a surreal alien world where all life must face the threat of... the Cylinder, a gargantuan rolling structure of ancient origin which crushes everything in its path.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy