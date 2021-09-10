Godstrike - Console Release Date Trailer
Godstrike, the time-based bullet hell, arrives on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 14, 2021. The game is also available now on Nintendo Switch and PC. In Godstrike, face off against the avatars of a forgotten deity. Survive multi-staged boss fights as the Herald, weaving oncoming fire to topple foes before time runs out. Avoid taking damage because the Herald only has as much health as time remains. Launch attacks to chip away at their health before unleashing powerful abilities like True Shot, a homing attack that curves around arenas, to deal massive damage at critical moments.www.ign.com
