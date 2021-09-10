PHOTOS: Check Out the Oogie Boogie Bash CROWDS on Opening Night in Disneyland!

Yesterday marked the FIRST night of Disneyland’s Oogie Boogie Bash and we were there to check out everything that the returning Halloween party has to offer!. We’ve already been snacking our way around the park, enjoying the entertainment, and even scoping out the exclusive merchandise. And, with all of the events already sold out in Disney California Adventure, we’re also bringing you a look at the crowds and wait times we saw during Oogie Boogie Bash!