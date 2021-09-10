CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A comfortable, dry start to the weekend ahead of more tropical moisture & rain chances next week

By Mia Montgomery
 8 days ago

Drier air lives to see another day in the Brazos Valley! Another morning of 60s and even a few 50s in outlying areas is in the works early Saturday. The first half of the weekend will be spent much like the end to the work week Friday, with mostly clear skies and daytime highs in the low-to-mid 90s. A bit of haze on the horizon will be possible thanks to wildfire smoke that is passing through parts of Texas from wildfires out west. Air quality is forecasted to sit in the "moderate" category -- meaning those who are unusually sensitive may experience a few issues before the weekend is over.

