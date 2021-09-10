CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
In a post-9/11 US, there is no clear enemy to fight, but still much work to do

By Jessica Stern
Boston Globe
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite years of evidence gathered by the US intelligence community that Al Qaeda was plotting a major attack, 9/11 was a shock to people all over the world. The plane attacks killed more Americans than were killed at Pearl Harbor, and there was a desire of the part of Americans to retaliate — not just against the terrorists, but also against the source of our fear, which as President Bush put it, was evil itself.

Related
Fox News

James Jay Carafano: Biden's drone disaster gives Americans a bigger problem to worry about

We hardly needed more confirmation that President Joe Biden’s plans for protecting Americans and their interests are inept. And yet we just got it: U.S. military officials have acknowledged what the New York Times reported last week. The August 29, 2021 drone strike in Kabul mistakenly targeted innocent civilians rather than a terrorist car-bomb team headed to attack American troops organizing the airport evacuation.
MILITARY
newspressnow.com

The enemy now is us

A friend and I went to his first Kansas City Chiefs football game on the Sunday before the 9/11 attacks in 2001. The Oakland Raiders won the game 27 to 24 over the Chiefs that day and a collective groan came out of Arrowhead Stadium. Little did we all know that a couple of days later we’d have a much larger distress.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saddam Hussein
Person
Osama Bin Laden
Person
Daniel Kahneman
columbusfreepress.com

20 Years Later, Post-9/11 Policies Still Felt by Americans

As the 20th anniversary of 9/11 comes and goes this month, hopefully Americans start to recognize one thing that still persists past the ceremonial pageantry and patriotism we typically see on this day every year –– the continuation of invasive post-9/11 policies, both at home and abroad. Make no mistake, there should always be a time to reflect upon the tragic events of that fateful day and remember all the innocent lives that were lost, but we also must never forget that the domestic and foreign policies enacted after 9/11 ended up costing thousands of more innocent lives, both in our own country and others around the world. Frankly, with the consistent expansion of government surveillance and overreach that has persisted in the U.S. since 9/11, one would assume it must be hard to forget.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

9/11 didn’t change everything. Old fights and illusions still haunted us.

Aziz Rana is the Richard and Lois Cole professor of law at Cornell Law School and a fellow of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft. He is the author of "The Two Faces of American Freedom." When terrorist hijackers caused unspeakable tragedy on Sept. 11, 2001, killing 2,977 people, destroying...
POLITICS
dallassun.com

Top US General says 'civil war' likely to break out

Berlin [Germany], September 5 (ANI): Top US General Mark Milley on Saturday (local time) said he believed it was likely that conditions for a future "civil war" could develop in Afghanistan following the US troops' withdrawal. The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Milley told Fox News during an...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Military#Isis#Americans#Brown University#Boston University#The Harvard
WacoTrib.com

Mexia couple still fighting to bring Afghan allies to US

Across America, a war is going on, fought almost exclusively on the phone. Former and retired military members are taking it on themselves to try and help Afghan interpreters get to the safety of another country. For years, these interpreters worked against the Taliban with foreign militaries and now fear retaliation.
MEXIA, TX
The Spokesman-Review

Two decades after 9/11, Muslim Americans still fighting bias

NEW YORK – A car passed, the driver’s window rolled down and the man spat an epithet at two little girls wearing their hijabs: “Terrorist!”. It was 2001, mere weeks after the World Trade Center fell, and 10-year-old Shahana Hanif and her younger sister were walking to the local mosque from their Brooklyn home.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AFP

Relatives of Afghan family killed in US strike want face-to-face apology

Relatives of the victims of a US drone strike that wiped out 10 members of an Afghan family in a "tragic mistake" demanded a face-to-face apology and compensation on Saturday. - 'America must compensate' - Defense secretary Austin said Ahmadi's activities that day were "completely harmless", and that the man was "just as innocent a victim as were the others tragically killed".
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Country
Iraq
Boston Globe

Afghans somber but not surprised as US calls drone strike a ‘tragic mistake’

The Pentagon’s public apology and admission of having made a “tragic mistake” in killing an Afghan aid worker and seven children from his extended family in a drone strike was broadcast Saturday on Afghan television, but appeared to bring little solace to the family members left behind. Images on Afghan...
MILITARY
The Independent

Pentagon reverses itself, calls deadly Kabul strike an error

The Pentagon has retreated from its defense of a drone strike that killed multiple civilians in Afghanistan last month, announcing that a review revealed that only civilians were killed in the attack, not an Islamic State extremist as first believed.“The strike was a tragic mistake," Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie head of U.S. Central Command, told a Pentagon news conference Friday.McKenzie apologized for the error and said the United States is considering making reparation payments to the family of the victims. He said the decision to strike a white Toyota Corolla sedan, after having tracked it for about eight...
MILITARY
Washington Post

Milley wanted to save us from Trump. Instead, he enabled Biden’s military debacle in Afghanistan.

Gen. Mark A. Milley has some explaining to do — and not just about his phone calls with a Chinese general. In their forthcoming book “Peril,” Bob Woodward and Robert Costa reveal that Milley was so concerned President Donald Trump might start a nuclear war with China, he took the extraordinary step of calling his Chinese counterpart and promising him, “If we’re going to attack, I’m going to call you ahead of time. It’s not going to be a surprise.” Following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Milley told House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) he agreed that Trump was “crazy” and made senior officers at the National Military Command Center take an “oath” not to execute Trump’s order for a nuclear strike without consulting him first — even though he is not in the military chain of command.
POTUS
Cleveland.com

We have met the COVID-19 enemy, and it is us

Twenty years ago, nearly 3,000 innocent Americans died at the hands of foreign terrorists. Those who abetted these terrorists were difficult to find, but we did find some. We jailed some, tortured some and filed death penalty charges against a few. Now we are faced with more than 1,000 viral...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deseret News

Opinion: 20 years after 9/11, we are doing to ourselves what no enemy could accomplish

Want a keen sense of the trivial? Look at newspapers from the day before a history altering event. On Dec. 6, 1941, New Yorkers had a prurient interest in Tommy Manville — famous socialite and heir to the Johns-Manville asbestos fortune — and his latest wife, 22-year-old showgirl Bonita Edwards. The Daily News said they were parting ways after only 17 days of matrimony, not unexpected for Manville, who was married 13 times to 11 different women.
AFGHANISTAN

