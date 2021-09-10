In a post-9/11 US, there is no clear enemy to fight, but still much work to do
Despite years of evidence gathered by the US intelligence community that Al Qaeda was plotting a major attack, 9/11 was a shock to people all over the world. The plane attacks killed more Americans than were killed at Pearl Harbor, and there was a desire of the part of Americans to retaliate — not just against the terrorists, but also against the source of our fear, which as President Bush put it, was evil itself.www.bostonglobe.com
