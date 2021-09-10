• The City of Clinton will host a 9/11 Remembrance at 8:30 a.m. at the Freedom Trees memorial at the intersection of Mill Creek Parkway and Main Ave. — Car enthusiasts are invited to Cruise-In during Savanna’s Shadfly Festival for the Savanna Historical Society car cruise. Vehicles of many makes and models will be displayed on Madison Street from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. No registration fee or pre-registration are required. Savanna Museum & Cultural Center volunteers will register and line up the cars. Owners who would like their vehicles to be in the parade honoring firemen, first responders and veterans should meet in the old Shopko parking lot behind Sullivan’s Foods and Dollar General at 10 a.m. The parade begins at 11 a.m. For more information, call 815-275-1958.