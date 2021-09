A light rain greeted the crowd at the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Best Western Plus hotel on Wednesday at the site of the former Sawmill Inn in Grand Rapids. The groundbreaking was hosted by the Grand Rapids Real Estate Fund, Grand Rapids Hotel Properties, and Rebound Partners. The new four-story hotel, located at 2301 South Highway 169, will encompass 56,000 square feet and will feature 82 rooms and a swimming pool.