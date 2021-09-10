"He Has To Eat A Lot Of Soups!" - Pep Guardiola Makes Hilarious Comparison Between Ferran Torres and Jamie Vardy

Leipzig’s former Manchester City left-back Angelino has denied saying Pep Guardiola “killed” him as a player.The Spaniard, who has had two spells at the Etihad Stadium joined the German club, initially on loan, in January 2020 after failing to earn a regular place in Guardiola’s side.In an interview earlier this year he said the situation under Guardiola “killed” him but, ahead of Wednesday’s clash against his old club, has made clear he was purely referring to his confidence levels.It was not, he added, a suggestion Guardiola damaged his game or stunted his development. Indeed, he believes the opposite was...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 4 DAYS AGO