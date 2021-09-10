"He Has To Eat A Lot Of Soups!" - Pep Guardiola Makes Hilarious Comparison Between Ferran Torres and Jamie Vardy
After Manchester City's 5-0 demolition of Arsenal before the international break, Pep Guardiola was hugely impressed with the performance of makeshift striker Ferran Torres. The Spaniard scored two and thrilled fans inside the Etihad Stadium with a Man of the Match display. His movement for both goals was excellent, and it's something the manager has stated on multiple occasions.www.yardbarker.com
