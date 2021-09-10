104 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID, two additional deaths

On Friday, the McDowell County Health Department reported 104 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and two more people have died. This brings the total number of positives to 7,319 in McDowell County. There have been 55,846 tests conducted, 48,218 negative results and 309 tests are pending results. Presently, there are 729 individuals in quarantine, 6,495 out of quarantine and 95 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 25.6%, according to a news release.