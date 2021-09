Rafael Benitez has revealed he always planned to sign Demarai Gray for his next club when he returned to management.The winger had been on the radar of the Everton boss since impressing him while at Leicester when the Spaniard was in charge of Newcastle.Benitez even exchanged messages with the 25-year-old while he was without a club, after leaving Chinese side Dalian Professional in January, laying the groundwork for when a new job should materialise.His foresight has been Everton’s gain as Gray has made a flying start on his return to the Premier League, scoring three goals in four matches since...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO