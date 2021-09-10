CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers: Could LA Go With Max Scherzer Over Walker Buehler in a Wild Card Game?

By Adam Salcido
 8 days ago
For years the Dodgers relied on Clayton Kershaw to hand the ball to in a win or go home game. With his decline from his prime years, things have changed and a new face rose to take his place. In the past two seasons, Walker Buehler had emerged as the new go-to guy with the team’s back up against the wall. It seemed that trend would continue again this year as Buehler has been downright dominant throughout the season.

