Lazio returned to Serie A action Sunday evening against AC Milan following the international break. The San Siro had not been too kind to the Biancocelesti in recent decades; this was the case once again in this match, as they recorded their first loss of the season in a 2-0 defeat to the Rossoneri. Rafael Leao and Zlatan Ibrahimovic each scored for Milan while Lazio failed to find the net after scoring nine goals in the first two matches.

SOCCER ・ 5 DAYS AGO