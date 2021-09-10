CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review team raises concern about Eleanor Slater patient records

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePROVIDENCE — Despite official denials that the state billed the federal government for patients at Eleanor Slater Hospital who were no longer there, an independent review team from Butler Hospital has raised a note of concern. In a report out earlier this week, the team led by Dr. Ghulam Mustafa...

ABC6.com

Eleanor Slater Hospital reaccredited by The Joint Commission

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) – Eleanor Slater Hospital has been reaccredited by The Joint Commission after being denied accreditation in June. The Joint Commission is an independent organization that accredits and certifies hospitals around the country. The Commission says that since June, the hospital has address concerns including work culture and building conditions.
Providence Business News

Eleanor Slater receives national accreditation after preliminary denial

PROVIDENCE – After issuing a preliminary denial to accredit the Eleanor Slater Hospital system, The Joint Commission has reaccredited the state-run hospital system, Gov. Daniel J. McKee said on Tuesday. The news, announced at the governor’s weekly press briefing, follows efforts to fix longstanding problems with the physical and organizational...
WPXI Pittsburgh

EMS workers share COVID patient concerns

SHALER TWP., Pa. — EMS workers with Shaler Hampton EMS have grown concerned over the last few weeks because of an increased in COVID-19 patients that they have transported. For more than two months earlier this summer, they didn’t transport one COVID-positive patient, but recently that has changed. On Channel...
beckershospitalreview.com

Former federal official tapped as CMO of troubled Eleanor Slater Hospital

Elinore McCance-Katz, MD, PhD, a psychiatrist and former federal government official, was appointed chief medical officer of the troubled Eleanor Slater Hospital in Rhode Island, and the Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities & Hospitals, the state agency that runs the facility, according to a Sept. 9 department news release.
providencejournal.com

Eleanor Slater Hospital complaints have reached U.S. inspector general

PROVIDENCE — The director of the state agency that runs Eleanor Slater Hospital has confirmed that long-simmering allegations of financial improprieties have reached the office of the inspector general of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. "I am aware of people expressing their views to regulatory agencies, but...
CBS Pittsburgh

UPMC Children’s Hospital Leaders Say Hospital Will Not Turn Kids Away Or Ration Care Amid Increase In Patients

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Even though UPMC Children’s Hospital is setting records for the sheer volume of kids arriving at its doors, hospital leaders want to share a message with parents. It all started with drama over the dashboard. Someone screen-captured the state’s COVID-19 dashboard, showing zero pediatric ICU beds were available in Allegheny County. The dashboard showed 10 percent availability on Friday, but UPMC Children’s Hospital Director of the Division of Pediatric Emergency Medicine Dr. Raymond Pitetti says this. “To us at Children’s Hospital, it really doesn’t matter what the dashboard says. We will always find an ICU bed,” the doctor said. Pitetti said...
Eyewitness News

State raises concerns over recent COVID outbreaks

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The state is raising concerns over some COVID-19 outbreaks among vaccinated and unvaccinated people. A recent outbreak of 13 positive cases in August stemmed from an overnight summer camp. Officials said seven campers, four staff members, and two family members of campers tested positive. Out of...
CBS Minnesota

MN Doctor Says Hospitals Strained By COVID Patients, And ‘Vaccination Is The Answer’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We’re getting a clear picture of the strained hospital capacity in the state. Doctors say COVID-19 patients continue to congest the overall system. M Health Fairview Friday reports of the 140 patients currently admitted with COVID, 110 are not vaccinated. That’s nearly 80%. Dr. Andrew Olson, director of hospital medicine at the University of Minnesota Medical Center, said we’re in a challenging place. He says hospital and ICU capacity across the state are stressed because of COVID, delayed healthcare, and staffing challenges. “There is enough COVID in the ICUs right now it makes it challenging for a patient with simple...
EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

The Delta variant is aggressively spreading throughout the United States as I write this article. Hospitals in Southern states like Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Texas and Florida are being overwhelmed. The summer surge in many areas has been fueled by low vaccination rates, lax public health and an extremely infectious variant. Many who have refused vaccination are now dying. Meantime, school is starting again in person across the US. I'm the father of 8 year old and 13 year old boys and my school district has mandated masks for in-person learning. I am also Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College – Thomas Jefferson University. When the school board discussed the issue, I attended by Zoom and endured multiple misinformed speeches by members of my community. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
ucbjournal.com

CRMC at record number of COVID patients

COOKEVILLE – The number of COVID patients at Cookeville Regional Medical Center (CRMC) has increased at a record pace and there are now 117 inpatient cases with 29 of those in the Intensive Care Unit and 20 on ventilators. Since Aug. 1, the numbers of COVID patients seen at CRMC...
providencejournal.com

McKee stages COVID vaccination pep rally at Johnston High School

JOHNSTON — It featured all the elements of a high school pep rally — athletes and cheerleaders, student and civic leaders, educators and inspirational speakers, all against the backdrop of an athletic field brightly lit by a sunny sky. And the governor’s COVID press conference Wednesday afternoon at Johnston High...
JOHNSTON, RI

