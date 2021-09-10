Thomas Tuchel Sends Message to Chelsea Forward Timo Werner

Thomas Tuchel has issued Timo Werner the responsibility of being a 'decisive player' for Chelsea but to ensure he fights for his place in the side. Werner has taken his time to settle into life in England after his switch from RB Leipzig last summer. The 25-year-old's debut season difficult to say the least, adapting to a new team, country and culture but he did manage 52 appearances for the Blues in all competitions last term, scoring 12 and providing 15 assists for his teammates.