Founded in 1885, the Huguenot Society of South Carolina exists to sustain and share the experience of the French Protestants who fled violent persecution in France and Europe during the 17th century. Theirs is a story of faith, courage and collective achievement essential to the history of the United States. The Society educates the general public and empowers individuals of Huguenot descent by preserving their remarkable history. The Huguenot Society of South Carolina honors its forebears by safeguarding their records and contextualizing their experience for the 21st century.