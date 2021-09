KANSAS CITY, MO. — "QuikTrip is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content." QuikTrip’s Soft Pretzels have three tasty options: Classic, Parmesan and Cinnamon Sugar. Their wildly popular Pumpkin Pretzel is also available for a limited time just in time for fall! Available at many QT Kitchens locations nearby, the soft, warm pretzels can be shared as a snack or you can keep it all to yourself and call it lunch.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO