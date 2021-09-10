CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Uncertainty At Kicker Arises Once Again

By David Boclair
AllTitans
AllTitans
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FjW1A_0bsX52sO00

NASHVILLE – So much for the notion that the Tennessee Titans could enter the 2021 NFL season with any sort of certainty about their kicker.

Sam Ficken, who won the job in training camp, was added to the injury report Friday and listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals at Nissan Stadium with a right groin issue. Ficken is a right-legged kicker.

As a result, Tennessee signed veteran Michael Badgley to the practice squad. To make room for Badgley, tackle Christian DiLauro was released.

Badgley spent all or parts of the last three seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. In 34 games, he made 52 of 65 field goal attempts (80 percent) and 82 of 86 PATs (95.3 percent). His career-long was a 59-yard field goal (a Chargers record) on Dec. 9, 2018 against Cincinnati.

The Chargers released Badgley on Aug. 31 and elected to go with journeyman Tristan Vizcaino as their kicker.

The Titans added Ficken via waivers on Aug. 1 after the New York Jets released him. Now in his fifth NFL season, he has played 28 games for the Jets and Los Angeles Rams and has made 72.9 percent of his field goal attempts.

He was 4-for-4 on field goal attempts and 9-for-9 on PATs in the preseason. One of his kicks was a 58-yard field goal against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which helped convince coaches to give him the job.

“When he came open, we were like, ‘Hey, this is another guy we can bring in to compete,” special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman said this week. “Obviously, Sam’s done a great job and he’s really separated himself. And we feel really comfortable with him – and confident.”

Now, they are not so sure he will be available.

The situation is reminiscent of 2019, when Ryan Succop was placed on injured reserve days before the season-opener. Tennessee eventually used four placekickers that season, including Succop, and they combined to make eight of 18 field goal attempts. The first was Cairo Santos, who was signed four days before the opener.

In 2020, the Titans signed veteran kicker Stephen Gostkowski 11 days before their opener (a relative eternity) against the Denver Broncos and in the wake of an injury that limited him to four games the previous season. Gostkowski missed four kicks (three field goals, one PAT) against the Broncos but made the game-winner with 17 seconds to play. By season’s end, he had missed a career-high eight field goal attempts and set a career-low success rate of 69.2 percent.

“It was a tremendous opportunity here,” Ficken said this week. “I felt like I did a good job getting acclimated and making the most of the opportunities I got.”

It remains to be seen whether he will get a chance to kick on Sunday.

Comments / 0

Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL football player found dead in his home from a suspected drug overdose

Keith McCants the former hard hitting linebacker from the University of Alabama was found dead in his house on Thursday morning. According to police reports, the 53 year old was the fourth overall pick in the 1990 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Pinellas County Sherrif’s Office told...
NFL
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Make Cam Newton the QB2 in 2021

In 2020, we all witnessed the horror show of the Dallas Cowboys not having a competent backup quarterback-let alone not having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott playing under center. The Cowboys backup quarterbacks’ horror show was so bad that it nearly rivaled the Cowboys’ putrid 31st ranked defense. Hey, they were...
NFL
New York Post

Man punches woman after she slaps him at Steelers game

Fans in the stands continue to duke it out at NFL preseason games. One week after a bloody brawl among fans at a Rams-Chargers game in Los Angeles, video of another fight at the Lions-Steelers game went viral Saturday night. A woman was shown arguing with a man in front...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
The Spun

New Orleans Saints Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Tuesday

The New Orleans Saints are making some final moves before this afternoon’s 53-man roster deadline. And one of these moves featured the release of backup quarterback Trevor Siemian. But, this doesn’t mean his time with the Saints organization is done. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the team is...
NFL
The Spun

Tony Romo Thinks 1 NFL Team Could ‘Shock’ People

The Philadelphia Eagles had a rough go of things in 2020, logging a 4-11-1 record and failing to make the playoffs in a historically-bad NFC East division. Despite these recent struggles, former QB turned NFL analyst Tony Romo believes the Eagles have what it takes to “shock” the league in 2021.
NFL
Popculture

Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Retires After Signing With Cardinals

A two-time Super Bowl champion is calling it a career. On Tuesday, the Arizona Cardinals placed defensive back Malcolm Butler on the reserve/retired list after signing with the team this year. Butler has missed practice all week as he's been dealing with a personal issue, leading to him contemplate retirement. However, it's possible Butler could return to the team if he wants.
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks Reportedly Meeting With 8-Time Pro Bowler

The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly looking into a potential major addition to their defensive line. According to multiple reports, the NFC West franchise is meeting with eight-time Pro Bowler Geno Atkins this week. Atkins, 33, played for the Cincinnati Bengals from 2010-20. He made eight Pro Bowls and three All-Pro...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Gostkowski
NJ.com

Former Giants, Patriots wide receiver dead at 47

Former NFL wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten died on Thursday reportedly as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was 47. According to ESPN, Sam Gordon, who had Patten as a client in his management firm, confirmed Patten’s death to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, saying he died in South Carolina. No other details were immediately available.
NFL
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Doesn't play Saturday

Wilson didn't play in the Seahawks' final preseason game Saturday against the Chargers. Wilson was expected to play about a quarter, but head coach Pete Carroll opted to keep the team's most valuable player on the sidelines for the final exhibition matchup. Even without Wilson on the field, we saw a glimpse of new OC Shane Waldron's system, according to Gregg Bell of The News Tribune. Waldron frequently utilized two tight-end sets, and he even got fullback Nick Bellore involved. Of course, we shouldn't draw too many conclusions from a preseason game. After all, no scheme is going to leave DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett (groin) off the field for more than a couple of snaps per game. With the defense more likely to take a step back than improve, Wilson should end up throwing plenty this season, regardless of the initial game plan.
NFL
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Expected To Sign Veteran Quarterback

The Cleveland Browns are set at quarterback for this upcoming season, but it never hurts to add some depth at the most important position in the sport. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the Browns are expected to sign veteran quarterback Nick Mullens to their practice squad after their 53-man roster is set later today.
NFL
On3.com

Green Bay Packers sign surprise cut off waiver wire

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back a surprise cut from yesterday. Today, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced that the Packers have re-signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Originally, Pelissero mentioned that the Packers planned to bring Benkert back if he wasn’t claimed. Luckily, the former Virginia quarterback...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Rams#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals#Badgley#The Los Angeles Chargers#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#The Denver Broncos
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Le’Veon Bell News

Le’Veon Bell might be on the verge of joining an NFL roster for the 2021 season. According to the NFL’s workout list, the Baltimore Ravens had the veteran free agent running back in for a try-out on Monday. Bell was one of two running backs who worked out for the...
NFL
The Spun

Le’Veon Bell Has Message For Critics After Signing With Ravens

Heading into the 2021 season, the Baltimore Ravens find themselves with a major need for depth at the running back position. As a result, the team has signed an old AFC North enemy to help satisfy that need. On Tuesday, the Ravens added former Pittsburgh Steelers star Le’Veon Bell to...
NFL
GOBankingRates

What Is Patrick Mahomes’ Net Worth?

NFL Football player Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs might surpass the New York Giants' Eli Manning as the highest-paid player in the NFL once the 25-year-old starting quarterback gets a few...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Patriots star running back Kevin Faulk’s daughter dead at the age of 19

Kevin Faulk is currently the running backs coach at LSU, but the former legendary running back is mourning the death of his baby girl this morning. According to multiple reports, his 19 year old daughter Kevin and a student at LSU tragically passed away this week. LSU made a statement...
NFL
audacy.com

Jameis Winston just did something no Saints QB had done in 5 years

As if the first touchdown pass from Jameis Winston to Marquez Callaway wasn't impressive enough, it was also a landmark. The ball Winston hurled to Callaway in the first quarter against the Jaguars traveled just over 53 yards in the air, the most air yards on a pass thrown by a Saints quarterback since 2016, according to ESPN and the NFL's NextGenStats.
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Ohio State’s Attendance

Ohio State has consistently had one of the highest attendance numbers in college football. Ohio Stadium seats more than 100,000 fans, with the Buckeyes playing in front of a six-figure crowd nearly every week. This week is different, though. Ohio State is coming off a tough home loss to Oregon....
OHIO STATE
Yardbarker

Former Falcons WR Julio Jones angers Titans Head Coach

The Atlanta Falcons weren't the only ones to have a tough debut on Sunday. Atlanta was blown out 32-6 by the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, and former Falcons receiver Julio Jones is in hot water with Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel after getting a personal foul in the first quarter.
NFL
AllTitans

AllTitans

Nashville, TN
327
Followers
424
Post
179K+
Views
ABOUT

AllTitans is a FanNation channel covering the Tennessee Titans

Comments / 0

Community Policy