Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Make Their Red Carpet Debut In Venice

By Leanne Italie
HuffingtonPost
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — After weeks of smooching on yachts and holding hands on intimate walks, Jennifer Lopez and old flame turned new again Ben Affleck made it official Friday night on the red carpet for the premiere of Affleck’s “The Last Duel” at the Venice International Film Festival. She...

