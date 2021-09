COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA —September 4, 2021 — Law enforcement officers across the country don uniforms and equipment to face another shift, it’s difficult to imagine their heightened sense of defensiveness. Each day, American law enforcement officers assume the duties of protecting us against violent offenders. Yet as a group, law enforcement officers are collectively castigated in the absurd rallying cry of the “Defund the Police.” The people shouting to defund the police seem unable to connect the dots of how those police officers still protect and serve them.

