U.S. climate envoy Kerry will travel to India on Sunday

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to India from Sept. 12-14 “to discuss efforts to raise global climate ambition and speed India’s clean energy transition,” the State Department said on Friday.

On his visit, Kerry will meet with his counterparts in the Indian government and private sector leaders, the department said in a statement.

Kerry is laying groundwork for U.S. participation in the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties, or COP26, which will be held in Glasgow on Oct. 31-Nov 12. He traveled last week to Japan and China for talks with officials.

In April, Kerry spoke with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi about how the United States could help mobilize finance to reduce risks in producing alternative energy in the fight against global warming.

India is the world’s third biggest emitter of greenhouse gases after China and the United States, albeit with far lower emissions per capita than those countries.

Thomas Smith
8d ago

In his private jet whose Carbon Footprint is larger than everything I do in a year

Carol Albertson
6d ago

Thought maybe he was traveling there to check on the Pharmacueticals, that are on contract to the USA..

Reuters

Reuters

