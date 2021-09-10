CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northern Light Blue Hill, Maine Coast Hospitals update COVID-19 testing procedures

ELLSWORTH and BLUE HILL — Northern Light Blue Hill and Maine Coast Hospitals will be changing the COVID-19 testing process starting Friday, September 10. Maine Coast Hospital is re-opening their testing building in the parking lot across from the hospital at 50 Union Street, Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.; and Blue Hill Hospital is utilizing the testing building on their campus Monday-Friday, from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

