FBI looking into Dallas Police data loss

By Austin York
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 8 days ago

The FBI is now looking into the massive data loss suffered at the Dallas Police department. Police chief Eddie Garcia reached out to the FBI and they agreed to take a look at the losses.

