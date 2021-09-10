CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa COVID cases rise 23%, some venues increase safety measures

By Perry Beeman
Iowa Capital Dispatch
Iowa Capital Dispatch
 8 days ago

Despite a 23% jump in Iowa COVID-19 cases the past two weeks, no one attending the Iowa State Cyclones’ home game Saturday against the Iowa Hawkeyes will be required to wear a mask.

Iowa State recommends those sitting in indoor seating areas at Jack Trice Stadium wear a face covering.

However, indoor entertainment venues have started to tighten restrictions. On Thursday, Des Moines Performing Arts , which includes the Des Moines Civic Center, announced that beginning Sept. 25, anyone attending a DMPA indoor event must prove they have been vaccinated against COVID-19 or show a negative test result. Everyone will have to wear a mask except when they are drinking.

Symphony headlines return of full roster of shows

The Des Moines Symphony concerts on Sept. 25-26 will be the first major events at the Civic Center since it closed due to the pandemic on March 16, 2020, Jonathan Brendemuehl, Des Moines Performing Arts communications director, said in an interview.

The rules were established by DMPA and its task force of public health and public safety officials, he added.

“We were taking into consideration the current status of the virus,” Brendemuehl said of the coronavirus. “We will continue to reassess, but these will be our policies for the foreseeable future.”

The Civic Center is preparing to stage a mixture of events postponed during the pandemic and those planned for the current schedule.

The rules at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines vary by the event. Noce jazz club in Des Moines requires proof of either vaccination or a negative COVID test within 48 hours of the show. Stephens Auditorium in Ames encourages mask-wearing .

Cases, hospitalizations rise

The New York Times on Friday reported Iowa’s cases rose 23% in 14 days. Hospitalizations were up 10%.

The Washington Post reported Iowa’s cases rose 5% in the past week. On a per capita basis, the state ranked 27th in the nation. Hospitalizations were up 3.8%.

Iowa’s test positivity rate was 12.1% in the past week, the Post reported. Tests were up 1.9%.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported that as of Thursday, Iowa had recorded 454,989 COVID cases and 6,337 related deaths since the pandemic started. That included 30 deaths in the past week.

The state reported 554 COVID patients in Iowa hospitals, 153 in intensive care. Of those in the hospital, 79% were unvaccinated. Just short of 90% (89.5%) of the COVID patients in intensive care had not been vaccinated.

There are 20 outbreaks at nursing homes.

The post Iowa COVID cases rise 23%, some venues increase safety measures appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch .

Iowa Capital Dispatch

Crawford County to change records policy after violation of state law

The Crawford County Board of Supervisors is the latest group of Iowa elected officials to run afoul of the state open records law by restricting how members of the public can ask for records. The board erroneously told a citizen she had to submit an information request in writing, according to the Iowa Public Information […] The post Crawford County to change records policy after violation of state law appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Dairy farmer: Fix ‘broken’ milk pricing system

A Granville, Iowa, dairy farmer appealed to a Senate subcommittee Wednesday to help fix a “broken” milk-pricing system she said has worsened conditions in an era of financial uncertainty. Christina Zuiderveen, managing partner of Black Soil Dairy LLC and an industry leader, said the federal milk marketing orders system “promised dairy producers that if their […] The post Dairy farmer: Fix ‘broken’ milk pricing system appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
AGRICULTURE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Where’s the American spirit against COVID that we saw after 9/11?

When the anniversary of some tragedy rolls around, we are reminded of what was lost in those events. We reflect on the lives that were taken and the upheaval those deaths brought to their loved ones, their friends and their communities. What might have been — that’s often a topic during those reflections. We saw […] The post Where’s the American spirit against COVID that we saw after 9/11? appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Biden administration to move BLM headquarters back to D.C. from Colorado

President Joe Biden’s administration has announced it will return the headquarters of the Bureau of Land Management to Washington, D.C., reversing a controversial decision by the Trump administration — with the support of a bipartisan array of Colorado political leaders — to relocate the office to Grand Junction. The BLM’s Grand Junction office will instead […] The post Biden administration to move BLM headquarters back to D.C. from Colorado appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
COLORADO STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Dr. Jill Biden visits DMACC to promote child tax credit and education spending proposals

ANKENY, Ia. — First lady Dr. Jill Biden spoke about the importance of child care and education in an Iowa event Wednesday, touting federal aid programs for students and families. “[President Joe Biden’s] administration is fighting every day to get rid of all the obstacles that you face so that you can focus on really […] The post Dr. Jill Biden visits DMACC to promote child tax credit and education spending proposals appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ANKENY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Business leader: ‘Acute’ workforce shortage means recruiting high school students more vigorously

A crucial workforce shortage in Iowa makes it more important for businesses to meet with high-school students through an existing program, a business leader told the Iowa Rural Development Council Wednesday. Joe Murphy, executive director of the Iowa Business Council, which represents 22 of Iowa’s largest employers, said the council is urging businesses to use […] The post Business leader: ‘Acute’ workforce shortage means recruiting high school students more vigorously appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
EDUCATION
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Federal judge temporarily blocks Iowa ban on school mask mandates

A federal judge has temporarily blocked an Iowa law that prohibited schools from instating mask mandates on students. Under a Monday ruling by District Judge Robert Pratt, Iowa school districts may impose mask mandates on their students, staff and teachers. The decision comes after a disability rights group and several Iowa families sued the state, […] The post Federal judge temporarily blocks Iowa ban on school mask mandates appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

State board: Reporter’s complaint against Iowa Workforce Development ‘has merit’

Iowa Capital Dispatch’s claim that Iowa Workforce Development violated the state’s open records law while failing to turn over its director’s text messages has “merit,” a state panel decided Thursday. The Iowa Public Information Board ruled that the news organization’s formal complaint against the state agency is “legally sufficient” and “has merit,” in addition to […] The post State board: Reporter’s complaint against Iowa Workforce Development ‘has merit’ appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
POLITICS
