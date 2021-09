Oddly, dancing at a club has never seemed quite appropriate on the Upper West Side – though many Upper West Siders may recall leaving late, dressed in various styles of offbeat or scanty, seductive attire to depart by cab or subway into the night to go dancing in another neighborhood. Most famously, the extravaganza of Studio 54 (shuttered in 1980) awakened many New Yorkers to the existence of a certain kind of scene. This even included those who had no intention of waiting on a line bound by a velvet rope just to be scrutinized by entitled bouncers who had the power to determine whether or not you were worthy of entry.

RESTAURANTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO