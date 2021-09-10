CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deshaun Watson Officially Ruled Out Ahead Of Texans Opener

By Alexander Cole
hotnewhiphop.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeshaun Watson was one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL last season and if it weren't for an abysmal supporting cast, he would have gone far in the postseason. Off the field, however, Watson has been hit with some very serious allegations from 22 massage therapists in the Houston area. These women are currently in the midst of suing Watson for allegedly sexually assaulting them during massage appointments. The case is still being investigated, and it comes amid Watson's desire to be traded from the Texans.

