We're not going to see any more Dead Space until sometime next year

Nearly a year after the game launched, some dedicated Genshin Impact players have managed to max out their adventure rank, something which is no mean feat. The current adventure rank cap sits at level 60, with the first 55 levels being relatively easy to reach through completing dailies, quests and general exploration. The last five levels bump up the grind significantly though, and it can take a good few months just to go up one level. As GamesRadar points out, even completing every single daily, event and quest since launch won't get you close to AR60 right now. Nope, you'll need to do a hell of a lot of grinding and drop a decent stack of money to pull all the resources together for levelling up.

