We're not going to see any more Dead Space until sometime next year

By Andy Chalk
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 8 days ago
At the end of August, Electronic Arts gave us our first look at the Dead Space reboot, with a particular focus on its hot new slice-and-dice technology. "The body destruction technology that we're developing, that is allowing us to really remove the flesh off of the bones of the enemy, and to give you a good sense not only of gore ... but also of how much damage am I doing to the opponent," creative director Roman Campos-Oriola said at time.

