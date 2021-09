LINCOLN, NE (September 10, 2021) – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued the following statement in observance of Patriot Day, which is celebrated on September 11, 2021:. “Twenty years ago, our nation experienced the shock and horror of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. No one old enough to remember September 11, 2001 will ever forget that day. Even two decades later, memories come flooding back from the events of that morning.”