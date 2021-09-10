CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victory Portfolios II Announces ETF Liquidations

Daily Herald
 8 days ago

Victory Portfolios II today announced plans to liquidate the VictoryShares Protect America ETF (SHLD) and the VictoryShares Top Veteran Employers ETF (VTRN) (together, the “ETFs”). The decision to liquidate the ETFs was the result of the Company’s regular review of its product lineup to ensure it is best meeting client needs.

