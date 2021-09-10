CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enthralling Art Installations

By Francesca Mercurio
TrendHunter.com
 8 days ago

An installation currently on display at Milan Design Week 2021 consists of a fountain-like sculpture inspired by the female form. Designers Lolita Gomez and Blanca Algarra Sanchez have erected an installation based on the Korova Milk Bar from the dystopian film 'A Clockwork Orange.'.

www.trendhunter.com

TrendHunter.com

Artcycled Sculptural Installations

The luxury Italian fashion house Tod's has commissioned American artist Willie Cole, known for his three-dimensional artwork, to help design a series of upcycled sculptures. The Mosaic collection hopes to shed light on 'artcycling' - the crafting process that uses recovered and used materials. Carlo Alberto Beretta, Tod's Milan brand manager, explains that turning waste material into niche objects guided the Mosaic collection. The Mosaic collection also took inspiration from the many Italian factory workers who handmake grocery bags using overstock and unused material scraps.
DESIGN
martechseries.com

Art and Architecture Come Alive: Tin Drum Debuts New Mixed Reality Installation at London Design Festival

In collaboration with acclaimed architect Sou Fujimoto, “Medusa” connects audiences with art, design and architectural visualisation in a transcendent performance presented in Mixed Reality. Tin Drum, the world’s leading Mixed Reality studio, announced it will debut a groundbreaking new installation, Medusa, in The Raphael Court at the Victoria & Albert...
DESIGN
ArchDaily

MAD Architects Reveals Art Installation and Furniture Designs at Milan Design Week

A large seabird gazing towards the sky appeared in the Cortile d’Onore in Milan as a metaphor for life retaking its course in the post-pandemic world. Designed by MAD Architects, the installation titled “Freedom” is a nod to inclusiveness and borderless, as well as a playful symbol of hope. In addition, for the 2021 edition of Milan Design Week, the studio taps again into furniture design with two projects, “Meteor” and “Gu Table”, created in collaboration with Dior and Sawaya & Moroni, respectively.
DESIGN
My Ballard

Salmon art installation brings color to Shilshole Ave

The installation is near 24th Ave NW on ShilsholeDozfy. A new public art installation has popped up along Shilshole Ave, just across from Cloudburst Brewing. The art is from local muralist Dozfy, known for several local art installations including a mural on the former Ballard Blossom building and the large Stabbert Maritime fence mural behind the National Nordic Museum. He’s now the latest artist to join the FLOW art project, a joint collaboration between Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) and the Office of Arts & Culture to beautify the Ship Canal Water Quality project construction sites.
SEATTLE, WA
Interior Design

Bryony Roberts Creates Site-Specific Installation for the High Museum of Art in Atlanta

“We tackle difficult issues, but we use joy and play to bring people to the table,” is how architect Bryony Roberts recently described her practice, which focuses on immersive community-based work in the public realm. A current example of her approach is Outside the Lines, an outdoor installation at and commissioned by the High Museum of Art in Atlanta. The concept began with Roberts’s desire to create a participatory environment that’s accessible by all. Part of her early design process entailed conducting interviews with individuals who have physical, developmental, and/or intellectual disabilities, and those discussions informed the project’s appearance and layout. For instance, bright, contrasting colors are helpful in navigating spaces for people with impaired vision, and are often appealing to children, but, if too saturated, can be overstimulating for those with autism spectrum disorders. So, for the 2,600 strands of heavyweight polypropylene bolted to a 70-foot-long steel structure, Roberts chose a subtle range of light yellow, peach, and rose. The strips, which are fluid and overlap to create interesting lines, form enclosures, also suited to all: “a social zone toward the center,” Roberts explains, “and quieter spaces at the outer edges for individual relaxation.”
ATLANTA, GA
104.1 WIKY

Wrapping of Arc de Triomphe begins in Paris art installation

PARIS (Reuters) – Visitors to Paris were surprised on Sunday when strolling up the Champs-Elysees as dozens of workers began enveloping in a shimmering wrapper a posthumous installation by artist Christo at Arc de Triomphe monument. Workers were shuffling around the 50-metre high, 19th century arch setting up 25,000 square...
VISUAL ART
yoursun.com

Selfie museums and art installation growing in popularity

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Danielle White was hard at work. Dressed in a pink tank top and sweats, and with Drake playing in the background, the 24-year-old Downtown resident used a glue gun to put up another white, decorative wall panel. Three of her friends were busy drilling and painting other parts of the room.
VISUAL ART
manchesterinklink.com

Currier Museum: Art installation reflects on anniversary of 9/11

MANCHESTER, NH – In memory of 9/11, the Currier Museum of Art has installed a focused exhibition of images of the day and its aftermath. The celebrated war photographer Jim Nachtwey happened to be at home near the World Trade Center and took remarkable photographs of the scenes of destruction and struggle. They are accompanied by a painting by the Upper Valley artist Reginald Vessey, who pictured with remarkable intensity one of the memorial fences that went up in the area.
MANCHESTER, NH
niagaranow.com

NOTL Museum volunteers knit and crochet 2,000 poppies for art installation

A group of Niagara-on-the-Lake volunteers known as “The Poppy Brigade” are working to create an art installation that will feature more than 2,000 knit and crocheted poppies. The NOTL Museum was looking for a special way to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the adoption of the poppy as a symbol...
NIAGARA, NY
TrendHunter.com

Unconventional Kinetic Chairs

The Restless Chair was designed by Karel Matejka. The innovative kinetic chair was first introduced by the designer during Milan Design Week at the Czech Centre in the General Consulate building. This playful take on a chair is the latest addition to Matejka's L'Instabilité series. Organically shaped, the playful chair...
INTERIOR DESIGN
smilepolitely.com

The Public Art League has installed a new sculpture in Downtown Champaign

Next time you walk down Main Street in Downtown Champaign, you might just find yourself Lost in Space. Installed by the Public Art League during the first week of September, Lost in Space, created by Judd Nelson of Wayzata, Minnesota, "is constructed of heavy plate steel that has been laser cut and finished with transparent stains."
CHAMPAIGN, IL
8newsnow.com

‘Radial Symmetry’ art installation celebrates anniversary

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The city of Las Vegas is celebrating a special piece of art that turned three years old on Monday. The art piece is called ‘Radial Symmetry’ and it is located near Main Street and Commerce Street split in downtown Las Vegas. The special art installation has...
LAS VEGAS, NV
smilepolitely.com

Thriving Together art installation opens September 14th at the IDEA Store

Thriving Together, a community art installation honoring National Immigrant Welcoming Week, will be unveiled at noon on September 14th at the IDEA Store in Lincoln Square Mall. A combined effort by the Urbana Arts and Culture Program, The New American Welcome Center, and the IDEA Store, the display will feature paper butterflies assembled by community members.
URBANA, IL
Sheridan Press

Interactive art installation planned at Sheridan College

SHERIDAN — Uprising and SAGE Community Arts will host an interactive art installation outside the Thorne-Rider Campus Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 15. Participants can pour free, provided red sand into cracks in the pavement to represent the victims of human trafficking who have fallen through the cracks.
SHERIDAN, WY

