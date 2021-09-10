UVA men’s golf coach finishes second in State Senior Open

The Gustavus men’s golf team finished with a score of 303 after day one of the Augsburg Fall Invitational to sit in second place, one stroke behind Saint John’s. Wyatt Wasko (Jr., Lake Elmo) finished the day in first place overall, shooting 70 (-2). Khrystjan Peterson (Jr., Faribault) is tied in fifth with a first round score of 74. Jacob Pedersen (Sr., Minnetonka) follows tied in ninth shooting 75 along with newcomer Teddy Kaste (Fy., Apple Valley) who also shot 75. Making his return to collegiate golf, Max Ullan (Sr., Blaine) is tied in 25th after shooting 78 alongside Layke Moger (Jr., Rochester), and rookie Jack Reinardy (Fy., Andover). Sam Skaar (Sr., Coleraine) carded a 79, while Carter Czichotzki (Sr., Moorhead) and Andrew Hoppe (Jr., Mankato) finished the day shooting 80.
