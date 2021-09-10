CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Most Henry Ford Health Employees Got COVID-19 Vaccine

CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 8 days ago
DETROIT (AP) — A major health care provider in southeastern Michigan said 92% of employees were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by a Friday deadline.

Another 3% had their first shot, said Henry Ford Health System, which has more than 30,000 workers.

“We remain confident that vaccination, along with masking, remains the most powerful tool we have against the pandemic,” Henry Ford Health said in a statement.

Employees will be suspended if they don’t get at least one dose by midnight or schedule an appointment. They’ll lose their job if they’re not fully vaccinated by Oct. 1. There are some exceptions.

Separately, a lawsuit challenging the vaccine policy was suddenly dropped Friday ahead of a hearing in federal court.

The Detroit-based health system has five acute care hospitals: four in the Detroit area and one in Jackson. It has treated thousands of people with COVID-19.

© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

