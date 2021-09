For more than a year and a half Chicago’s expo and convention industry took a catastrophic turn due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As 2021 has progressed more and more large gathering events have reopened their doors with specific health protocols and guidelines and now, this October, McCormick Place is playing host to an event return of epic proportions. The United State’s largest CBD & hemp event, The USA CBD Expo, is coming to Chicago. Check out the details for how you can get involved or attend this one-of-a-kind event!

